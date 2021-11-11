Delawareans got to know Gov. Ruth Ann Minner after she served decades in public service that culminated in two terms as the first and only woman elected governor in the state.

President Biden said the rest of the country should know her too.

“In Delaware, we know the power of her example and we know it pretty well. Every one of us in these pews had some interaction with Ruth Ann,” he said. “It’s one that every American should know.”

Biden spoke at Minner’s memorial service at Milford Church of the Nazarene. Minner’s death was announced last week. She was 86.

“Ruth Ann was, without engaging in hyperbole, one of Delaware’s real, true pioneers,” he said.

Minner’s story sounds like a fairy tale, Biden said. From dropping out of school at the age of 16 to help work on the family farm, to getting her GED while working two jobs and raising three sons after the death of her husband.

“Ruth Ann had that something special,” he said. “She had a sense of empathy. She understood. She understood. When she looked at you and talked to you, especially if there was a crisis, you knew she understood.”

He also credited Minner’s support with helping him gain votes in the Milford area before he won a surprising upset in the U.S. Senate race in 1972.

She helped pave the way for the start of his rise to national prominence by backing Biden early in a rural area of the state he was less well known.

“I thought, I’m in hostile territory. Maybe my politics wasn’t what everybody expected,” he said, turning to address his comments to Minner’s sons. “But your mom greeted me. Your mom went out and talked about me. Your mom got the family and the friends together. That’s how I figured out all I needed in Milford was Ruth Ann.”