AG’s office approves RGGI rule, after Shapiro criticized the plan

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The Attorney General’s office has signed off on a rule that would let the state join a regional program to cut emissions from power plants.

The decision comes after AG Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who is running for governor, said he has reservations about the plan.

Shortly after Shapiro announced his 2022 gubernatorial run, he criticized fellow Democrat Tom Wolf’s move to have the state join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Shapiro said it’s not clear RGGI will address climate change while protecting energy jobs and ensuring affordable power.

But even if the AG isn’t sold on the effort, his Office of Legal Review has determined the rule to allow RGGI participation does not conflict with state law and can go forward. The decision was signed by a deputy AG.

In a statement, the office said the law prevents it from rejecting a proposed regulation based on policy concerns.

Republican opponents have claimed RGGI amounts to a tax, which only the legislature could legally enact.

They also say RGGI will hurt the state’s energy economy and cause job losses.