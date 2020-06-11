A New Jersey police officer has been charged with assault in connection with a use-of-force incident, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Ryan Dubiel, 31, of Wenonah, was charged with two counts of simple assault. He is accused of using Oleoresin Capsicum spray — commonly known as OC spray — on two people without provocation.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, video footage of the incident shows that two juveniles were not physically resisting or attempting to harm others or themselves. Why the juveniles were stopped by police was not immediately disclosed.

“After careful review, it was clear Dubiel’s actions are not consistent with the State of New Jersey use-of-force policy,” Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer said in a statement.

Dubiel, who has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months, is currently suspended without pay.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal called the alleged use of force “appalling and completely unjustified.”

“This officer, who has worked for nine different police departments, is a strong example of why we need a statewide licensing program for police officers — a proposal that I initiated and that I will strongly support when it is presented later this month to the Police Training Commission.”