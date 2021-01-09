African American Museum in Philadelphia takes its MLK Weekend Celebration virtual

The African American Museum in Philadelphia is taking its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration virtual this year.

This is the 15th year that the museum has collaborated with Citizens Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic organization, to honor MLK’s legacy.

The online events will run Jan. 16 to 18 and will feature family-friendly activities, including a screening of the documentary, “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” a reading and discussion with the city’s poet laureate Trapeta Mayson, along with a virtual tour of the museum’s latest exhibit, “Rendering Justice.”

During a press conference on Thursday announcing the events, Citizens mid-Atlantic president Daniel K. Fitzpatrick gave the museum $30,000 on behalf of the foundation, which will help keep the museum’s MLK programs free and open to the public.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion have become an even bigger focus for so many during this tumultuous time, and the museum has put together a program that addresses the gravity of these issues while also paying tribute to the legacy of Dr. King,” Fitzpatrick said.

The event’s theme this year poses the question, “What can we do for others?” which takes inspiration from King’s words, that “life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘what are you doing for others?” This theme will be explored through a virtual service project done in collaboration with the Smithsonian.

“AAMP would like to thank Citizens for their commitment to making our programming accessible to the community,” said Sabrina Brooks, chair of AAMP’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to building upon the important discussions about the Black experience while honoring Dr. King’s remarkable contributions.”