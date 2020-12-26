Advocates say incarcerated, homeless should rank high on COVID-19 vaccine priority list

As health care workers and nursing home residents are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, officials are still finalizing the distribution plan for the so-called Phase 1B group. This next phase of vaccine distribution includes first responders, critical workers and those with pre-existing conditions that put them more at risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

The homeless, incarcerated and those who work in homeless shelters and corrections facilities are included in this group, but some advocates say they should be further prioritized for vaccine access.

More than 400 experts in bioethics, public health, criminal legal policy and epidemiology penned a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging its advisory committee on immunization practices to vaccinate incarcerated people alongside those in long-term care facilities.

The letter cites a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that found incarcerated populations were more than five times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than members of the general population in the United States. The study also found that those incarcerated were three times more likely to die of the virus compared to their non-incarcerated peers.

Outbreaks in correctional facilities impact nearby communities. Prison staff could be exposed to the virus spreading among the incarcerated and then carry and potentially spread it when they leave work. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that prison staff across Pennsylvania are not required to take COVID-19 tests.

“This is about keeping people safe,” Jaclyn Kurin, a staff attorney at the Abolitionist Law Center said of the importance of vaccinating the incarcerated people and prison staff. As of mid-December, 72 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Allegheny County Jail; 44 of those people have since recovered or been released.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections oversees 24 state prisons. While facilities saw clusters of positive cases in the spring, the fall surge dramatically affected correctional facilities across the state. According to WHYY, SCI Laurel Highlands, located in western Pennsylvania, has racked up the highest total cases in the state prison system at 344.

Spokespeople for the state and Allegheny County both said plans for vaccinating incarcerated people in state and county jails are forthcoming. Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen is expected to announce a county-level vaccination plan after Jan. 1.