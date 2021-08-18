AccuWeather: Tornado Watch issued as Tropical Depression Fred approaches

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says Tropical Depression Fred will bring some heavy rain and the potential for severe weather to our northwestern suburbs late today and tonight.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the NW suburbs until 8 p.m., including Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties.

A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued from 2 p.m. today until tomorrow morning for Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton and Lancaster counties where we could see over 1.5″ of rain and the risk for severe weather, including a tornado or two. While the center of the tropical depression will be well out to the west, we’ll be close enough to feel some impacts.