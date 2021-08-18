AccuWeather: Tornado Watch issued as Tropical Depression Fred approaches
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist Karen Rogers says Tropical Depression Fred will bring some heavy rain and the potential for severe weather to our northwestern suburbs late today and tonight.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the NW suburbs until 8 p.m., including Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties.
A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued from 2 p.m. today until tomorrow morning for Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton and Lancaster counties where we could see over 1.5″ of rain and the risk for severe weather, including a tornado or two. While the center of the tropical depression will be well out to the west, we’ll be close enough to feel some impacts.
Residents could see a shower or downpour at any point, the best chance for heavy rain will be later this evening and tonight, especially north and west of the city. The rain ends overnight. Today’s high is 87 with oppressive humidity. The A.C. Airshow looks mostly dry, with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low 80s.
Northwest from the city, a general 3/4″ to 1 1/2″ is possible, and then far northern Lehigh into the Poconos over 1.5″ is possible.