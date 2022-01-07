Hours after President Joe Biden spoke on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, challenging the nation to reject political violence and rededicate itself to the defense of democracy, Democratic leaders in Pennsylvania held their own speeches to “Defend Democracy” at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Councilmember At-Large Helen Gym, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, and others reflected on Pennsylvania’s role in what they described as “an inflection point in U.S. history.”

Scanlon and her colleagues used the commemoration to call for an end to the Senate filibuster so that it can pass federal voting protections like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

“If the filibuster is an insurmountable hurdle to protecting our democracy, it’s time for the filibuster to go,” Scanlon said.