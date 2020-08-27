A vital rental assistance program is riddled with problems as Pa. prepares to resume evictions

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

It wasn’t until the summer, after leaving his job as a drug treatment counselor, that James Pride began to fall behind on rent. Pride, 61, has a chronic lung condition and the risk of getting sick at work was too high.

A state program to help people struggling to pay rent because of the coronavirus pandemic seemed like the lifeline he needed. The money wouldn’t cover all of his rent, but he hoped it would be enough to stave off an eviction filing.

Pride printed off the forms, filled them out, and left the ones his landlord needed to complete at the office of his residential complex, in Lebanon. The next day, he said, he got a call from the property manager. His landlord — Morgan Properties, which describes itself as the largest apartment owner in Pennsylvania — was not taking part in the program.

“That just took the life out of me,” Pride said.

“We’re drowning and Morgan Properties is like, ‘We don’t care.’”

The company was not alone in its decision.

A Spotlight PA review found that Pennsylvania’s primary effort to help renters pay their bills and avoid losing their homes was severely flawed from the start. As a result, many tenants across the state have been left in a perilous position as the statewide ban on evictions is set to expire.

So many landlords have refused to take part in the rental assistance program that the state agency overseeing it has been calling for sweeping changes ever since it launched, in early July. Despite those requests, the legislature — largely on summer break — has not fixed it.

Renters cannot get aid without their landlord’s participation and the amount each applicant can receive is capped at $750 per month. In some parts of the state, that’s not enough to cover even half of someone’s rent, and landlords cannot ask renters to make up the difference.

If landlords take the money, they can’t file for eviction until at least 60 days after the last payment. As a result, many decided the program wasn’t worth it. In Philadelphia, for instance, two-thirds of the more than 10,000 applications submitted so far cannot move forward, because they come from tenants whose landlords will not participate. Even when landlords do agree to take part, a convoluted application process and burdensome paperwork requirements mean that many applications arrive incomplete and can take weeks to finalize. The money is being paid out so slowly that some local officials worry they won’t have enough applications by the Sept. 30 deadline to use up all the funding allocated. “The challenges that were built into the program administratively, from the legislation, have made it really hard to drive out the level of assistance we had initially expected,” said Bryce Maretzki, director of policy and planning at the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. The failures of the rental assistance program took on new urgency Monday when Wolf — in a surprise move — said he does not have the legal authority to extend the eviction ban for a third time. That means the current moratorium will expire Aug. 31. Housing advocates warn that the end of the ban will bring a wave of evictions that will jeopardize public health, displace families at the start of a new school year, and risk leaving thousands of people homeless, with communities of color hit the hardest. Almost 400,000 households in Pennsylvania were not able to pay rent during the third week of July, data from a Census Bureau survey shows. An estimated 15% of tenants had “no confidence” in their ability to pay next month’s rent. Some tenants are already receiving letters warning them they will face eviction come September. On Monday, Wolf said the rental assistance program has “serious defects” and urged lawmakers to address them immediately. The legislature has been largely absent from Harrisburg since mid-July and isn’t expected to fully reconvene until September. “It hasn’t been working,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes (D., Philadelphia), who helped write the legislation that created the program. “Some people have gotten help, a lot of folks have not, and so we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and try to come up with something better.”