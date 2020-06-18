Dad time

For some of us, it’s been a difficult time as we’ve been separated from parents or grandparents who may be at greater risk of falling ill from the coronavirus. Fortunately, moving to yellow and green in many Delaware Valley counties means that we can now reunite if we feel safe. One of the ways to do so while celebrating dads this weekend is through outdoor dining. Now that restaurants can serve outside, even in areas not in green just yet, you can give your dad that most meaningful gift – your time. To ease your mind, here are the safety guidelines for outdoor restaurants in Philadelphia. If that doesn’t seem feasible for you and your father, you can always try a virtual cooking class. There’s a locally hosted Bourbon and Bacon class and a list of online classes from around the world.

Craft beer delivery is also a gift some dads can truly appreciate. You can buy it by the case from Beverages2U, a father-daughter company based in Allentown, Pa. And if your dad, granddad or stepdad is an avid reader and interested in further exploring issues of race and policing that the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have exposed, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture has compiled a Black Liberation reading list. One personal recommendation: “Men We Reaped,” the searing memoir by two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward.

Lights, camera, WHYY!

If you’re a parent, you’re likely dreading a summer trying to entertain your kids given lingering concerns about vacations and summer camps. WHYY is offering virtual summer classes for children from 7-12th grades in Introduction to Photography and Photojournalism, starting on July 6 and in Stop-Motion and Animation for grades 6-12, starting on July 20. Both classes are fee-based, but partial and full scholarships are available. And the best news is, no fancy equipment is needed — anything that takes pictures works for the photography class, so either a phone or a tablet is fine for the animation class.

Hot Ten

This weeks’ Hot Ten comes courtesy of the bluegrass/hip-hop outfit Gangstagrass whose new single “Freedom” is out Friday, and whose new album of the same title is coming August 14. You may know them best as the group who recorded the theme song to the acclaimed HBO show “Justified.” Now on their sixth studio release, they’ve merged two unlikely genres for a unique sound. Both emcees, Dolio the Sleuth and R-SON The Voice of Reason, are from Philly. Here’s their “Hot Ten” list of freedom songs.

“Equal Rights” – Peter Tosh

“Way before the chant of “No Justice, No Peace” this song laid out the case against just wishing for peace if you don’t have justice.”

“Mississippi Goddam” – Nina Simone

“Joe Hill” – Paul Robeson

“A memorial to a writer of protest songs, sung by one of the 20th century’s greatest activist artists for justice. Robeson inspired the world with calls for racial justice and for workers’ rights. Here he is singing the song to Scottish miners, building international bonds of solidarity.”

“My Country Tis of Thee” – Marian Anderson

“War”– Bob Marley

“The lyrics could easily serve as a manifesto for every fight against the hierarchical hypocrisy of systematic racism, and what would need to be achieved in order to end it.”

“Star Spangled Banner” – Jimi Hendrix

“Being Black in America is a tale of being born in confinement and transforming it into freedom. This song was born from minds that thought they fought for freedom when they fought for gain. Jimi reminds those ghosts what freedom sounds like.”

“Black Star” – Sitali

“No one will know this one but for a long time in a small community of artists in D.C., this felt like the most important song about freedom.

“Year of tha Boomerang” – Rage Against The Machine

“Fight the Power” – Public Enemy

“Freedom” – Gangstagrass

The newest song on this list, released Juneteenth, our personal anthem during these times of struggle and, hopefully, the bringing about of real and lasting change.

Race matters

PBS has long given exposure to documentaries on race, policing, civil rights and more. They’ve now put together a “Race in America” list of some of the most compelling movies you can watch on-demand for free and they’re available both on our website or via the PBS/WHYY video app. Click here for instructions on how to set-up the PBS/WHYY video app on a Roku device and here for instructions on getting the PBS/WHYY video app on an Apple TV device. Here are a few highlights: