8 Pa. House GOP members to oppose Biden’s electoral votes

Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state’s electoral votes being cast Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden.

Those eight will join dozens of other Republicans around the country whom Trump has enlisted to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress convenes in a joint session to confirm Biden’s 306-232 win.

As one of six states that flipped from Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020, Pennsylvania could have a spotlight on it during debate over the Electoral College vote.

The eight representatives have already gone to court multiple times unsuccessfully — as has Trump’s campaign — seeking to block Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

In statements released last week, they complained about election-related policies of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and decisions by the state Supreme Court, generally concerning the collection and counting of mail-in ballots.

“Until these unlawful practices are acknowledged and corrected, we cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count,” they wrote.

Their complaints, however, are based on outright falsehoods, say state officials, and ignore what courts have repeatedly said, say constitutional law scholars.

“I have taught constitutional law for almost four decades, and I do not believe I have ever before seen American officials reject the outcome of an election with such brazenness,” said Seth Kreimer, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The opposition won’t change the fact that Biden will be sworn in Jan. 20, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues that there is “no doubt” of Biden’s victory.

The other two Republicans members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of suburban Philadelphia, said they will vote to certify the state’s electoral votes for Biden.

A look at the claims of the eight objecting Republicans from Pennsylvania:

— “Unfortunately, the many unlawful actions undertaken by the Pennsylvania Governor’s office, the Secretary of State, and what has been described as a rogue Pennsylvania Supreme Court exceeded and circumvented the state legislature’s clear constitutional authority.”

They are ignoring case law that makes it plain that the executive branch has the authority to make decisions on how to implement election law, and courts have the authority to interpret election law, say constitutional law scholars.

“There’s always going to be some discretion to implement what the Legislature has done,” said Derek Muller, a University of Iowa law professor who specializes in election law. “So the question is, is there a circumstance in which it goes too far?”

If they disagree with the courts, the solution is for lawmakers to clarify what they meant by passing legislation, Muller said.

Kreimer said the claim that Congress can overrule the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on issues of Pennsylvania law “suggests a remarkable level of arrogance or ignorance or both combined.”

The rule of law means that no public official is entitled to ignore determinations by courts because they disagree with them, Kreimer said.

— “Accepting ballots past 8:00 pm on Election Day.”