76ers, Devils CEO O’Neil resigns after 8 years leading HBSE

Scott O’Neil, the CEO of the parent company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, has resigned after an eight-year run in which he shepherded The Process and the Prudential Center.

O’Neil announced Wednesday he was leaving Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment after he helped lead scores of projects under the HBSE banner such as the Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center and the creation of a state-of-the-art Sixers complex, both in New Jersey. O’Neil, who previously led Madison Square Garden Sports, said he did not have another job lined up. HBSE did not immediately name a successor.

O’Neil replaced Adam Aron, now the CEO of AMC Entertainment, in 2013 and worked under Sixers and Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The owners merged their holdings in 2017 and formed HBSE. HBSE expanded into ownership with other sports and entertainment companies.

“I’m leaving because it’s time,” O’Neil said by phone. “I remember what it was like when we first walked in here, and to think we’ve grown this business, over $2 billion in value over six times in eight years, that’s what I do. Hypergrowth, super growth. I think that the right person coming in here will be a wonderful steward of this brand for years. But I think I’ve done what I came here to do.”