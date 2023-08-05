4 Delaware County hospitals fall victim to ransomware attack

This incident is believed to be a part of a larger cyberattack, which is affecting hospitals in a number of other states.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Crozer Health Network confirmed on Friday that its hospitals in Delaware County have fallen victim to a ransomware attack.

A spokesperson from Crozer told Action News the health network is still evaluating the situation at all four hospitals.

Crozer says there has been no impact on the quality of patient care.

The impacted hospitals include Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Taylor Hospital, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, and Springfield Hospital.

