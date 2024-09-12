14 pro-Trump electors linked to efforts to reverse his 2020 loss are back for 2024, including 5 in Pa.

Fourteen presidential electors linked to efforts to reverse former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat are currently back on their states’ Republican slates of representatives to the Electoral College for the 2024 election.

Four years ago, what have been known as “fake electors” gathered in seven mainly swing states where Trump lost the popular vote to sign certificates that became part of a scheme by the former president and his allies to try to overturn the election results.

This year’s return of some of these Republicans as potential electors — confirmed in recent weeks through party filings to state election officials — raises questions about what they will do if Trump loses in their states again. The GOP nominee, who is facing four felony counts related to leading conspiracies to reverse the 2020 results and disenfranchise millions of voters, has refused to commit to unconditionally accepting the results of the upcoming 2024 election while continuing to repeat the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

The returning Republican electors are:

Michigan : Amy Facchinello, Hank Choate, John Haggard, Marian Sheridan, Meshawn Maddock, Timothy King

: Amy Facchinello, Hank Choate, John Haggard, Marian Sheridan, Meshawn Maddock, Timothy King Nevada : Jesse Law, Michael McDonald

: Jesse Law, Michael McDonald New Mexico : Deborah Maestas

: Deborah Maestas Pennsylvania: Andy Reilly, Ash Khare, Bernadette Comfort, Bill Bachenberg, Patricia Poprick

Political parties in Wisconsin, another state that had unauthorized Republican electors, are not expected to select their potential 2024 electors until October, and a legal settlement bars those unauthorized 2020 electors from backing Trump again. And there are no repeat pro-Trump electors from 2020 on this year’s Republican slates for Arizona and Georgia.

Many legal experts say that changes to the federal law governing the counting of electoral votes in Congress, as well as criminal and civil charges filed against some of the pro-Trump electors for what they did in 2020, are likely to deter them from taking part in similar efforts this year.

Still, some election watchers are concerned that electors connected with a push to overturn election results have another opportunity to represent one of the country’s two major political parties in a key process for the transfer of power in U.S. democracy.

Who these returning pro-Trump electors are

Many of these returning pro-Trump electors are current or former state and local GOP leaders, including McDonald, the Nevada Republican chair.

“The decision over who the electors are is a decision made by the political parties, and those are usually party faithful,” says Rebecca Green, an associate professor specializing in election law at William & Mary Law School. “You are picking people who you want to cast their ballots for the party’s nominee. That’s how our system works.”

The Electoral College system was tested, however, in 2020 when Republican electors in several states where Trump lost the popular vote sent false certificates to Congress claiming that Trump had won their states’ electoral votes, which determine the winner of presidential races.

Criminal charges have been filed against electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada by prosecutor’s offices led by Democrats, although a state judge in Nevada threw out an indictment against six GOP electors in June, saying the state chose the wrong venue for the case.

Most of the returning pro-Trump electors did not respond to NPR’s multiple requests for comment or declined to comment.

David Kallman is an attorney for one of Michigan’s 2020 pro-Trump electors, Choate, who is returning in 2024 as a potential Republican elector while facing eight felony counts, including conspiracy to commit forgery. Choate and other charged GOP electors have pleaded not guilty, and Kallman says they were relying on legal advice from GOP attorneys when they signed the second page of the certificate without reading the first, which states that for the 2020 election, they are the “duly elected and qualified Electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America from the State of Michigan.”

“Should these electors have read the documents and all of that? I’m not going to disagree with that,” Kallman says. “But the reality is that’s not what they’re charged with. They’re charged with a crime for having intent knowingly to defraud, you know, to intentionally lie and do a false document. That is clearly not true.”

Kallman says he does not expect a ruling in the case against the Michigan GOP electors until next year, leaving open the possibility that Choate is called to serve as an official 2024 elector while still under an indictment, if Michigan’s governor certifies Trump as the state’s winner.

“If it’s certified that [Vice President] Harris won and there’s another attempt to try to get the electors to sign something, you can bet I will be involved in that and will be giving appropriate advice and counsel to my client. I’ll just leave it at that,” Kallman adds.