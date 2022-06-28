Fight over 2020 election records lands in Pennsylvania court

A county judge in Williamsport has to decide whether to force officials to provide voter-by-voter electronic election records after the state Office of Open Records ruled Pennsylvania law makes them confidential.

Heather Honey, who heads the Lebanon, Pennsylvania-based firm Haystack Investigations, sought in October a digital copy of Lycoming County’s “cast vote record” for the 2020 General Election in which Democratic challenger Joe Biden unseated Republican President Donald Trump.

Lycoming told Honey no, saying Honey was essentially asking for the contents of ballot boxes and voting machines, information that the state Election Code declares off-limits for public inspection.

In a January decision, Office of Open Records appeals officer Erin Burlew agreed with the county elections director that the cast vote record “is the digital equivalent of the contents of ballot boxes.”

Honey challenged that decision in county court in February, likening the cast vote record to a spreadsheet and describing it as “merely a digital report tallying the results of ballots scanned into a tabulator. The CVR is a report that is prepared after an election from a desktop computer that is not and never was the contents of a ballot box.”

Thomas Breth, a Butler-based lawyer for three Williamsport area residents who were allowed to join the case — a local businessman, a retired state trooper and Republican state Rep. Joe Hamm — said that during a hearing last week there was evidence that the records Honey wants are randomized and could not be used to determine how any identifiable individual voted.

“The whole argument that somehow this cast vote record would enable anybody to match up an elector to a ballot is incorrect,” despite officials’ claims to the contrary, Breth said.

Honey told the court the records she seeks do not link ballots with individual voters in a way that would identify them, and that they can help people double check the work of election officials in counting total votes. At least one county has granted her the cast vote record data, Breth said.

“CVRs are important public records,” she wrote in the February lawsuit, acting as her own lawyer. “CVRs allow the public to inspect the adjudication process because only the CVR shows the number and character of corrections made when the votes are tabulated.”

Honey has not returned messages seeking comment, nor did lawyers for Lycoming County.

But in an April brief, the county argued that the records in question were the equivalent of ballot boxes.

“That modern technology has removed the physical box does not mean that this information is subject to public disclosure,” they wrote.