2 injured after shots fired on N.J. boardwalk following fireworks display

Two women were injured after shots were fired on the Asbury Park boardwalk following a fireworks display Thursday evening, officials say.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of 1st and Ocean avenues, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced in a news release.

A police officer working a security detail for the fireworks display arrested a 16-year-old Asbury Park male. The juvenile, who was not identified because of his age, is facing a charge of second degree unlawful possession of a handgun, the prosecutor said.

A 55-year-old woman, an employee of a boardwalk business, sustained a non-life threatening wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, Gramiccioni said.

A 25-year-old woman who was walking along the boardwalk at the time of the shooting sustained a minor wound and refused medical treatment at the scene, the prosecutor added.

Authorities say that at this time, the juvenile is not being charged with causing the injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the injuries were sustained from the shooting or a panic that reportedly occurred after the gun shots.