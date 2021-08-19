11 members of drug and weapons ring are indicted in Camden

New Jersey’s attorney general announced on Thursday the indictment of members of a criminal ring trafficking in illegal weapons in Camden, as well as the seizure of 20 firearms.

State police, working with agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, seized two assault rifles and 18 handguns. Among them were eight “ghost guns,” or unregistered weapons assembled from parts legally obtained online.

“Because these ghost guns aren’t currently subject to federal rules, they are especially attractive weapons to criminals,” Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said at a press conference. “Under Governor Murphy, we criminalized ghost guns in 2018. So even in the absence of federal action, we’re using the tools Governor Murphy gave us to take dangerous weapons off the street.”

The gun seizure was the result of a 10-month investigation, called Operation Grab and Go, into a group suspected of trafficking stolen motorcycles in Camden. That investigation revealed the group was also dealing in drugs and weapons.