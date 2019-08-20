108 apartments coming to vacant Poplar St. lot

This story originally appeared on PlanPhilly.

The owner of a popular Fairmount cafe and artisanal market has gotten permits to build a 55-foot-tall apartment complex on a vacant Poplar Street lot.

The 2601 Poplar Street project will include 108 residences with a deck on the top floor and a green roof. Commercial space will occupy the ground level and 51 off-street parking spaces will be provided, according to plans submitted to the city by developer Daniel A. Greenberg, president of North Broad Living.

Greenberg’s latest project will rise just a mile west of Tela’s Market & Kitchen, the cafe-market he opened in 2013 as an anchor tenant for another mid-rise residential project – 1833 Fairmount.

In addition to the two Fairmount-area projects, North Broad Living has developed at least eight student housing developments around Temple University.

Bruce Butler, president of the Fairmount Civic Association, said Greenberg had informed the community about his plans for 2601 Poplar. He described the project as “controversial.”

“There were some disagreement about it, mostly the size of the place. And the inadequacy of the parking arrangements,” Butler said. “People were also concerned about what kind of commercial he was going to put in there.”

Butler describe a packed March civic association meeting about the project. Earlier plans for the site from another developer had been more modest, he noted.

However, the property is zoned CMX-2, meaning the project can be built by right, without any zoning variances.

Greenberg did not respond to a request for comment.