1 dead after chaos breaks out in Wildwood

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    September 25, 2022

This story originally appeared on 6abc

At least one person is dead after deadly chaos broke out in the street in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday.

The Action Cam was on the scene, capturing the mayhem.

A number of smashed vehicles, and a huge police presence could be seen.

Several vehicles were involved in multiple crashes.

Action News can confirm at least one person was killed.

When things escalated, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron spoke to Governor Phil Murphy.

Together they called in all available officers from State Police, as well as multiple local departments.

Those departments included: Atlantic City, Ocean City, Upper Township, Lower Township, Middle Township and Cape May.

Officials closed down the George Redding Bridge to get control of the situation.

The bridge has since re-opened.

The illegal car event that was happening in this area is known as H2OI.

On Friday, officials in Wildwood issued a warning about the event, which they call “unsanctioned”.

They boosted patrols to try to prevent it.

That gathering had previously been held in Ocean City, Maryland where chaos also broke out involving speeding cars and crashes.

Police in Wildwood said they would have a zero tolerance policy for these kinds of illegal car shows.

