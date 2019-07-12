Your memories of the moon landing

July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. To celebrate, we collected memories from people who got to witness the momentous event in real time.

Here are a few from WHYY followers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

We were acutely aware of the danger

Derrick Pitts was 14 years old that summer, living in Philadelphia. Today, he is chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute and co-host of WHYY’s weekly segment “Skytalk.” Even back then, he was obsessed with all things space.

“I was deeply into it and completely captivated by the technology, and by the idea of exploring another world,” Pitts said. “I followed everything I could follow on television, in the newspapers, in magazines, anyplace I could get any information.”

On the black-and-white television in his mother’s bedroom, he watched the astronauts come out of the lunar module, climb down the ladder, and step onto the surface of the moon.

“It was a grainy image on television, and you could hear the astronauts speaking from the moon with that radio transmission voice that broke up every now and then, with a beep in there every now and then also, that really told you that it was live and happening,” Pitts said.

He remembers feeling the magnitude of people all around the world, witnessing the same event.

“It’s as if everyone stopped what they were doing to focus on this incredible human moment of exploration,” he said. “We were also acutely aware of the danger that was involved here. The amount of risk that was wrapped up in the whole thing kept us all glued to our seats.”