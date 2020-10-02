Will synthetic alcohol mean the end of hangovers? 

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Like many of us, I’ve been drinking more during the pandemic. Whether it’s an extra beer with dinner or that glass of wine that turns into a bottle, drinking helps me wind down and switch off from the news.

But I could do without the morning-after headaches and regret. If only there were a drink that got you tipsy without the hangover …

In an underground lab in the English countryside, a top brain scientist has been working on that very thing: synthetic alcohol. David Nutt has been testing this new creation on himself.

“You feel a bit more relaxed, and you start to get a bit chattier and then your friends around the table say, ‘Shut up, Nutt, you’re just saying too much.’ And then you know it’s definitely working!”

Nutt, currently professor of neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London, was the UK government’s drugs adviser in the late 2000s. But he was fired in 2009 for claiming that alcohol is more dangerous than ecstasy or LSD. The following year, he published a study showing that booze is more harmful to society than heroin or crack cocaine.

“Alcohol has always been one of my biggest research interests,” Nutt said. “As a doctor, you’re always confronted by the problems of alcohol. Every time you go on the ward, you see someone who’s been damaged by alcohol. So I’ve always wanted to give young people an alternative to this addictive, toxic substance, which in the end could — well, we know will — kill 3 ½ million people a year prematurely.”

The alternative he’s working on now is a molecular compound called Alcarelle. The plan is for Alcarelle to be used in various kinds of drinks—instead of alcohol. According to Nutt, the compound will allow you to feel the good effects of booze, without the hangover.

“The science of Alcarelle is based on an understanding, a deep understanding of the science of alcohol,” Nutt said. “Over the last 50 years, neuroscience has made major progress in understanding what alcohol does in the brain.”

When we drink, alcohol affects a neurotransmitter in our brains. The booze binds to certain receptors, and that makes us feel buzzed, or confident, or sleepy.

“And that means that you can potentially — and this is where the real skill and the science has come in — target subtypes of that receptor to get the beneficial effects of alcohol, and avoid the subtypes which give you the negative effects, like excessive intoxication, like dependence, like withdrawal, etc.,” Nutt said.

For the past 10 years, Nutt and his team have been developing and testing compounds that target extremely specific brain receptors to get a desired response. You’ll feel relaxed, chatty, even less anxious — but not reckless.

“Alcohol is the great social drug,” Nutt said. “So what we are targeting is for people to lose their inhibitions around being sociable, but we don’t want them to lose their self-control.”

That’s the thing about Alcarelle: You cannot get drunk on it. The team is designing the molecule so that the effect plateaus: It’ll be like you’ve had one or two glasses of wine.