Some people rely on air quality forecasts for their health, but it’s hard to measure

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In the summer of 2023, Carolyn Moseley was at home in southwest Philadelphia, when she couldn’t breathe. She’s in her 60s, and has had asthma for more than 40 years.

That summer, wildfires in Canada brought hazy and smoky air to the east coast, making it hazardous for people to be outside. She called 911, but struggled to open the door when the ambulance arrived.

“My last thought was, ‘so this is how it’s going to end for me,'” she recalled. “Then the next thing I saw were some men coming toward me. And I must have blacked out. And when I regained consciousness, which was about two weeks later, I was in intensive care in the hospital.”

Moseley later found out that a combination of the bad air, and a virus, led to her airway collapsing.

She had to stay in the hospital for months, two weeks of which she had to breath through a ventilator. After she left the hospital, she went to various rehabilitation programs for months to regain muscle strength so she could stand, walk, and sit up on her own.

When she was released from rehab, she couldn’t speak, so she lived with her brother for a while, with a supply of oxygen. Now she’s in speech therapy to rebuild the muscles she needs to use her damaged vocal cords.

Moseley returned home more than a year ago, and is making a good recovery. She sees her pulmonary doctor twice a year, and recalled him saying, “You have defied all of the odds. I never thought that you would be in a good as position as I see you right now.'”

Now, every morning, she checks the local news for the weather and the air quality to decide if it’s safe for her to go outside or not, and so does everyone else close to her.

“If people hear that it’s gonna be bad air quality days, my phone rings off the hook. They tell me, ‘Carolyn, it’s not good.

Do not go outside. If you need anything, you call me and you let me know.’ And this is family friends, neighbors, you name it.”

Jendaiya Hill can relate to this. She has severe asthma so checking the air quality is also part of her daily routine.

“I literally cannot breathe if I’m not paying attention,” said Hill, a community organizer at the Clean Air Council, a Philadelphia-based health advocacy organization focused on the environment.

“You can check the air quality like you check the weather,” she said. “That’s actually a big part of some of the educational work that we are doing through our community meetings is really trying to grow that skill set.

She said this is important regardless of how healthy people are.

“Folks may think, ‘oh, I don’t have asthma,’ or ‘I don’t have like a health issue, so this doesn’t really concern me.’ But actually what we’re starting to see … particularly with the wildfire smoke, is that you can be perfectly healthy, able-bodied, have absolutely no underlying health conditions, and be having respiratory distress.”