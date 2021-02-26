Sharing the city with some really wild neighbors

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

For the past few years, Antonia Ferraro Martinelli has been the unofficial block captain of her New York City neighborhood, Carroll Gardens in Brooklyn.

“I sort of became the person that people would be like, ‘So what are we going to do about this? What are you going to do about this?’”

Carroll Gardens looks like many other East Coast city neighborhoods: three-story brownstones; trees dotting the sidewalks; grocery stores; cafes. And, as Martinelli documented on her blog, “The Momtropolis,” it had many everyday city problems too: small business closures; violations of compost bin etiquette.

But at some point in 2015, the problems became a bit hairier.

“I had watched two raccoons on the roof across from me at night, in the winter, walking across the roof and going into one vent and then coming out the other,” Martinelli said.

She started hearing similar stories from her neighbors. There was raccoon poop on her neighbors’ decks. One neighbor got into a “wrestling match” with the raccoons that sneaked into their first floor while it was under construction.

And then there was that one particularly close encounter when a neighbor was trapped in their kitchen.

“[The neighbor] couldn’t go out into her deck because there was a giant raccoon on it,” she said. “I went out to my deck and sprayed her raccoon with my hose. I had my three children in my house, I had her two children in my house, and I had the other neighbor’s daughter in my house. So one of those children videotaped me spraying the hose at the raccoon.”

Meet the neighbors

In all her years living in Brooklyn, Martinelli had never seen anything like this. But just because we don’t always see wild animals in the city does not mean they’re not there.

“Some animals, they eat, sleep and breathe city,” said Christopher Schell, an urban ecologist at the University of Washington Tacoma. “So they were born in the city, [and] they’re going to die in the city. And they don’t go anywhere else.”

Schell is an expert when it comes to raccoons and coyotes in cities. He’s also a bit of a nerd, and offered some enlightening trivia at the intersection of science and nerdom.

“Point of awesome trivia fact is if you’ve ever played Super Mario Bros. 3, where Mario has the, what looks like a raccoon tail, it’s actually not a raccoon,” Schell said. “It’s a raccoon dog, also known as a tanuki. And they look a lot like raccoons, but they’re canids, not procyonids.”

He says part of the reason we don’t often see raccoons and coyotes is because they prefer it that way. They learn how to travel around people.

“They know how to essentially stay in the shadows. One of the nicknames for coyotes, for instance, from indigenous tribes and stories, is they are called ‘the ghosts of the Plains.’ Because it’s like, if you see them once, good luck seeing them again.”

City livin’

When raccoons and coyotes live in cities with us, they get a little creative in their efforts to avoid us.

Stan Gehrt, a professor of wildlife ecology at Ohio State University, studied raccoons in Baltimore.

“It turns out that the raccoons were living and moving through the sewer systems,” he said.

Like Schell, Gehrt uses a mix of GPS and remote camera traps to track raccoons and coyotes for their work.

“It was so funny because this has never happened to me before, and I’ve studied these animals and a wide range of systems. And when they’re using the sewers, you know their signal completely disappears … and so these raccoons would disappear in one area, they would pop up somewhere else, and for a while we had no idea how they were getting around at all.”

Coyotes are pretty wily themselves. When they’re in cities, they learn traffic patterns and how to navigate through the infrastructure. There are even videos of coyotes looking both ways before crossing the street.

“Coyotes will use the rail lines,” Gehrt said. “Either the current railroads or old railroads that go right into the city subways. They’ll use subways as travel lanes, they’ll use our bridges and they’ll use our interstates or major expressways.”

That little strip by the highway with trees and bushes that you don’t really think about? Coyotes often use that to get around.

These are all examples of the ways that species actively change their behaviors when they’re in cities and away from rural areas. City-dwelling animals even become nocturnal. They’re adapting and learning to live with us because there are some benefits.

“They get year-round food. So the food subsidies are just bonkers,” Schell said.

While the natural diet for these creatures is mostly fruit, vegetables, small rodents and rabbits, a lot of times they end up eating human food as well.