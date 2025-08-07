Join WHYY On October 9, 2025 For A Preview Screening Of Ken Burns’ Upcoming Documentary Series, The American Revolution

PHILADELPHIA— WHYY, the Philadelphia region’s leading public media provider, announced today that registrations are now open for The American Revolution: An Evening with Ken Burns, a free public event taking place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ.

This exclusive celebration of history, storytelling, and American identity will include a special preview screening of Ken Burns’ forthcoming documentary The American Revolution (airing on WHYY-TV 12 and PBS nationwide on November 16, 2025), followed by a live, interview with Burns conducted by Terry Gross, the co-host and co-executive producer of WHYY’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley, one of public radio’s most popular programs.

“The American Revolution is not just about our past,” said Burns. “It’s about who we are now. I’m honored to join WHYY, Terry Gross, and thousands of viewers in a region so central to the story we’re telling.”

This free event is open to the public with advanced registrations required. WHYY members will receive priority access to VIP seating.

“WHYY is proud to bring this extraordinary event, and these extraordinary storytellers to the Greater Philadelphia region, the birthplace of American democracy,” said Bill Marrazzo, President & CEO of WHYY. “Ken Burns’ work continues to deepen the conversation around our shared history, and this evening will be a powerful opportunity for our communities to reflect together on the legacy of the Revolution and the values that define us.”

The American Revolution is a six-part, 12-hour documentary series directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt. The series premieres nationally on November 16, 2025, on PBS ahead of the nation’s commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War in 2026. The film explores the complex origins of the United States through the lens of the eight-year war for independence and the revolutionary ideas that continue to shape the nation.

To begin the event, WHYY will screen curated clips from the series – including segments relevant to the region’s pivotal role in the struggle for independence – and the entire evening will culminate in a wide-ranging, live conversation between Gross and Burns, which will later be broadcast nationally on an upcoming episode of Fresh Air.

The film, narrated by Peter Coyote, includes the first-person voices of nearly 200 individual historic figures, read by a cast of actors, including Adam Arkin, Jeremiah Bitsui, Corbin Bleu, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Brolin, Bill Camp, Tantoo Cardinal, Josh Charles, Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Keith David, Hope Davis, Marcus Davis-Orrom, Bruce Davison, Leon Dische Becker, Alden Ehrenreich, Craig Ferguson, Morgan Freeman, Christian Friedel, Paul Giamatti, Domhnall Gleeson, Amanda Gorman, Michael Greyeyes, Jonathan Groff, Charlotte Hacke, Tom Hanks, Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke, Lucas Hedges, Josh Hutcherson, Samuel L. Jackson, Gene Jones, Michael Keaton, Joe Keery, Joel Kinnaman, Tracy Letts, Damian Lewis, Laura Linney, Josh Lucas, Michael Mando, Carolyn McCormick, Lindsay Mendez, Tobias Menzies, Joe Morton, Edward Norton, David Oyelowo, Mandy Patinkin, Wendell Pierce, Jon Proudstar, Matthew Rhys, LaTanya Richardson, Liev Schreiber, Chaske Spencer, Dan Stevens, Meryl Streep, and Yul Vazquez, among others.

This event, presented by WHYY, is part of a larger slate of programming and public dialogue events WHYY will offer centered around The American Revolution and the America 250 commemoration.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit whyy.org/events

