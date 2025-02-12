YouTube celebrates its 20th anniversary on Friday, February 14, 2025. Since its launch in 2005 as a video-sharing platform, it has transformed into a global content giant. With a vast array of self-produced shows, DIY video tutorials, and an easily accessible archive of historical content, the possibilities are virtually endless. Big production companies are in on the action as well: Warner Bros. just released 31 movies on the site for free.

On this episode of Studio 2, we explore how YouTube changed the game for casual users and content creators, and we consider the future of video streaming, particularly with the rise of AI-generated content.

Guests:

Bianca Zamora Perez, graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania,

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, physician and content creator on YouTube,

Andrew Iliadis, associate professor at the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication at Temple University.