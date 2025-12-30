Will A.I. kill human creativity – and critical thinking?

Would you watch a movie generated entirely by AI? Or read a novel written by an algorithm? Examples of AI-generated art are pretty astounding, and users are now able to create hyper-realistic videos with just a simple prompt. We’ll talk about “AI slop” – what critics call generic, soulless content – and what it means for human-made art and creativity.

Plus, a look at how colleges across the country are cracking down on the rampant cheating made possible by generative AI. Some professors are going back to low-tech assignments and tests, others are embracing the technology to enhance learning – and say, even with ChatGPT at student’s fingertips, critical thinking is still possible.

Guests:

Ziv Epstein, post-doc associate at MIT College of Computing

Lindsay Brainard, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Alabama, Birmingham

Clay Shirky – Vice Provost of AI and Technology in Education at New York University