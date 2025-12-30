Will A.I. kill human creativity – and critical thinking?

Air Date: December 30, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:11
Where does art end and AI start? The lines can be blurry sometimes.

Where does art end and AI start? The lines can be blurry sometimes.

Would you watch a movie generated entirely by AI? Or read a novel written by an algorithm? Examples of AI-generated art are pretty astounding, and users are now able to create hyper-realistic videos with just a simple prompt. We’ll talk about “AI slop” – what critics call generic, soulless content – and what it means for human-made art and creativity.

Plus, a look at how colleges across the country are cracking down on the rampant cheating made possible by generative AI. Some professors are going back to low-tech assignments and tests, others are embracing the technology to enhance learning – and say, even with ChatGPT at student’s fingertips, critical thinking is still possible.

Guests:

Ziv Epstein, post-doc associate at MIT College of Computing

Lindsay Brainard, assistant professor of philosophy at the University of Alabama, Birmingham

Clay Shirky  –  Vice Provost of AI and Technology in Education at New York University

 

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

About Studio 2 staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate