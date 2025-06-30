    Wonder/ Raffle Day

    It’s okay to not have all the answers; Simple things can bring fun in unexpected ways.

    Air Date: June 30, 2025

    After Albie discovers there’s a neighbor in the building she hasn’t met, she is overwhelmed by what else she doesn’t know, but a visit to a museum educator reveals it’s okay to not have all the answers and wondering can be fun; On Raffle Day, Albie is disappointed in her prize – a lump of clay – until a ceramicist demonstrates how it can be transformed into something fabulous in a fun activity.

    Brought to you by Albie’s Elevator

