    Women’s Suffrage, In Color

    Air Date: March 19, 2020

    Hosts Shirley Min and Regina Mitchell take you on a photoshoot with Regina’s newborn, Remington, and photographer/baby-whisperer, Elzbieta Mannino of Staged Kids Photography. Then, head to Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown where owner Jeannine A. Cook offers a wide selection of titles from black authors. Find out what the Women’s Suffrage movement really looked like — in full color– at the Brandywine River Museum. Plus, get a sneak peek of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s recent performance of BeethovenNOW, which will air on WHYY TV-12 on Saturday, March 21st at 9 PM.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

