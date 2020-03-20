Women’s Suffrage, In Color

Hosts Shirley Min and Regina Mitchell take you on a photoshoot with Regina’s newborn, Remington, and photographer/baby-whisperer, Elzbieta Mannino of Staged Kids Photography. Then, head to Harriett’s Bookshop in Fishtown where owner Jeannine A. Cook offers a wide selection of titles from black authors. Find out what the Women’s Suffrage movement really looked like — in full color– at the Brandywine River Museum. Plus, get a sneak peek of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s recent performance of BeethovenNOW, which will air on WHYY TV-12 on Saturday, March 21st at 9 PM.