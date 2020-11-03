William Dang

“Beyond My Wildest Dreams”

Based in both New Jersey and Philadelphia, Billy released his heartwarming debut single “Beyond My Wildest Dreams” earlier this year. By fusing indie folk and pop, Billy Dang found himself in awe of Mark Knopfler’s conceptual songwriting and storytelling, which pushed Billy to create textured music of his own.

The song’s inspiration was fueled by landing back home in Philadelphia after Billy had visited family overseas, appreciating the connection within family and community, and how people can stay so close yet be so far apart.

While he is committed to growing a following, Billy continues to write thought-provoking songs that he will continue to release as singles.