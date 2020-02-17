Apple Podcasts Stitcher

AG Barr’s DOJ

Air Date: February 18, 2020 10:00 am
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Guests: Katie Benner, Rebecca Roiphe, Lauren Ouzeil

After senior Justice Department officials intervened in the sentencing recommendations for former Trump adviser Roger Stone, the President praised Attorney General Barr in a tweet for “taking charge of the case.“  In protest, four Justice Department prosecutors withdraw from the Stone case and many legal experts have expressed shock and concern over the AG’s interference. This hour, we’ll discuss the AG Barr, his cozy relationship with the President, and what is says about DOJ independence and the rule of law. And we’ll discuss President Trump’s retaliation against those who testified during the impeachment trial, including Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.  Our guests are KATIE BENNER, Justice Department for The New York Times, REBECCA ROIPHE, professor of law at New York Law School, and LAUREN OUZEIL, associate professor of law at Temple University.

