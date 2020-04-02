Unemployment during coronavirus

Air Date: April 2, 2020
More than 830,000 Pennsylvanians have abruptly found themselves without a job or income following the statewide shutdown of schools and all but “life-sustaining” businesses — decisions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer)

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow the economy, countries all over the world are grappling with vast unemployment concerns. A record 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment and rates show no signs of shrinking. Yet the approaches that individual countries have taken to address increasing rates of joblessness have varied widely. This hour, we compare how different countries are tackling the economic impact of coronavirus with New York Times correspondent MATT APUZZO. Then, Washington Post‘s HEATHER LONG breaks down the details of the US stimulus bill meant to assist Americans and boost the economy. Finally, JULIA SIMON-MISHEL, Senior Attorney at Philadelphia Legal Assistance discusses how to file for unemployment benefits.

