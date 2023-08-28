Understanding The Mental Health Needs of Fire Survivors

Understanding The Mental Health Needs of Fire SurvivorsListen 3:52
After the devastating and deadly fire that raged across Maui, Hawaii, mental health professionals warn that survivors could face many challenges related to both the trauma and smoke inhalation. In their weekly conversation, WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss the specifics.
