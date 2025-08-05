President Donald Trump pledged earlier this year to “restore truth and sanity’ to American history by prohibiting funds for exhibits or programs that “divide Americans based on race.” As a result, several exhibits at Independence National Historical Park may be removed or covered up. This comes ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary, which is expected to bring a mass of tourists to the area next summer.

‘The President’s House’ is one of the displays under federal review. It highlights the contradictions of our Founding Fathers advocating for freedom and liberty while owning enslaved people. The exhibit’s creators say it’s important to face and reflect on the uglier parts of American history. The Trump administration says “disproportionately emphas[izing] negative aspects of U.S. history…can unintentionally distort understanding.”

Have we lost a shared understanding of American history? Have we ever had one? What happens when the story of the past becomes another political football that changes with the times?

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk about recent efforts to remove historical exhibits in Philadelphia and across the United States.

Guests:

Julian Zelizer, Professor of History and Public Affairs at Princeton University

Michael Coard, Attorney activist and founding member of the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition