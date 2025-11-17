The Trump administration is overhauling federal homelessness policy, shifting billions of dollars away from permanent housing programs toward short-term, compliance-based interventions.

This is a pivot away from a “housing first” model to one centered on “work requirements and drug-treatment first.” Supporters claim the new strategy tackles the “root causes” of homelessness, such as addiction and mental illness.

Critics argue the policy shift could leave as many as 170,000 formerly homeless, disabled individuals at risk of losing their housing as early as January, and risks further crisis for people who cannot or do not comply with treatment rules.

So how should we deal with homelessness? What’s the most effective way to help people off the streets? And how does the skyrocketing cost of housing complicate the issue?

Guests:

Jennifer Ludden, national correspondent for NPR covering housing and homelessness

Devon Kurtz, public safety policy director at the Cicero Institute

Dennis Culhane, professor of social policy at theUniversity of Pennsylvania