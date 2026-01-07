The political fight for 2026

Venezuela has dominated the agenda on Capitol Hill as Congress returned to work this week. Top lawmakers were briefed on the operation Monday, after being kept in the dark in the lead up to the strike. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump met with congressional Republicans to talk about the GOP legislative agenda and Maduro’s capture. The House and Senate are expected to get additional briefings today.

With the new year underway, Congress has turned the page on one of the least productive legislative sessions in history, but the midterms are fast approaching with key primaries just months away.

Republicans are facing headwinds as voters grapple with rising costs for health care, housing and other basic needs — this as the MAGA movement shows signs of fracturing amid the Epstein files and the fight to define a post-Trump GOP.

Meanwhile, Democrats, buoyed by November wins, are still wrestling with their own infighting and ongoing questions of identity and leadership.

Complicating matters more, a near record number of lawmakers are heading for the exits, retiring or seeking other offices, frustrated with the rancor and dysfunction on Capitol Hill.

This episode, we’ll talk about the politics of the Venezuela strike, the important midterm races, the looming policy battles, and the strategies shaping the fight for 2026.

Guests:

Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor and correspondent for NPR’s Washington Desk

Daniella Diaz, covers politics and congress for NOTUS