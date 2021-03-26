Trash to Treasure: Drexel Archive Saves Classic Recordings

On this episode of You Oughta Know, new and expectant parents find confidence and community with the online resource, New Parents Academy. Then, elementary school students are empowered to tackle math with the Philly-based program Trapezium Math Club.

In 2017, the Delaware Campaign for Achievement Now () launched after a need for educational transparency and advocacy for Latino students and parents. Their website, Aprende Más, helps with language barriers and gives a voice to parents who need answers.

Next up, when the famous Sigma Sound Studios closed their doors, 7,000 unclaimed classic original recordings were abandoned. Now, they’re part of Drexel University’s Audio Archive where students and faculty are preserving the tapes and bringing them to the masses.

Then we’ll tour The Independence Seaport Museum at Penn’s Landing where interactive exhibits tell the ecological, social, and environmental story of Philadelphia’s waterways and how it shaped our region.

Plus, the masters behind Awesome Dudes Printing show us the process of printing t-shirts by hand from start to finish, and we’ll take a tour of the Simeone Foundation Auto Museum.