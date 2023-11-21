Young, Unhoused and Unseen

Trailer: Young, Unhoused and Unseen

Air Date: November 20, 2023
Youth homelessness is unnoticed across the City of Philadelphia, but may look like unhoused teens in group homes, young moms in shelters, and LGBTQ youth on the street. An $8 million federal grant designed by youth is touted as the key to ending the problem.

The “Young, Unhoused, and Unseen” podcast examines the tragedy of youth homelessness and solutions to end this mostly invisible plight.

