Tracy Colletto has garnered comparisons to Carole King and Joni Mitchell for her songwriting and vocal style. Her songs are “ambient, atmospheric, dream pop folk,” and they have been added to playlists for many terrestrial and online radio stations including WXPN’s Sleepy Hollow.

Tracy has been nominated for “Best Alt. Country Song” at the 15th Annual Independent Music Awards, earned an Honorable Mention in the John Lennon International Songwriting Competition, and was recently named “Ones to Watch” by Nashville Songwriter Association International. She also has a passion for the natural world, visual arts and traveling.