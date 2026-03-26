    Sports In America

    Today’s Echoes of Jackie Robinson’s America

    Air Date: March 27, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:02

    Baseball season is officially in full swing, and with every home run robbery, oppo taco, and walk-off eruption, it feels like, even for a few hours, baseball restores our faith in humanity. But outside of the stadium, life is anything but calm.

    A country gripped by fear, a heightened sense of political suspicion, and athletes pulled into the discourse. Any of this sound familiar? This week, we talk with award-winning sports historian Howard Bryant to take us into the moment America asked its biggest sports hero to prove his loyalty

    We also sit down with Tim Lambert, a Pittsburgh sports writer, to talk about the irrational hope that all of us feel at the beginning of baseball season and ask the question on everyone’s mind: could this be our year?

    Show Notes

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