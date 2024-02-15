The Uptown: Movies, Music & Memories
The Uptown opened in 1929 as a motion picture palace, lauded for its architectural designs.
The Uptown opened in 1929 as a motion picture palace, lauded for its architectural and engineering designs. Later it was popular on the vaudeville circuit and became an important venue on the Chitlin Circuit, second only to NY’s Apollo Theater, and nurtured the careers of many famous African American entertainers. Experience it all with historians, former concertgoers, and performers.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.