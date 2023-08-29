The Unexplored Deep Ocean, Mercury in Retrograde, Pa. Supreme Court Race

In November, Pennsylvania voters will take to the polls for a new state Supreme Court judge. With the end of Roe v. Wade, Democrats are hoping to fill the seat in their favor. POLITICO reporter Holly Otterbein joins us to talk about how the abortion debate is expected to turn the race into the most expensive Supreme Court battle in the state’s history.

The deep sea makes up 90% of the earth’s biosphere, but we know so little about it. Author Susan Casey takes us down to the deepest parts of the ocean – in a submersible – to learn about the strange creatures and ecology miles below the surface and the threats the sea is facing – from industrial fishing to deep sea mining. Her new book is The Underworld.

Mercury has been in retrograde for a week, and many people strongly believe that it affects their everyday life. But, does the constellation of the planets have an immediate impact on our bodies? And what does your Zodiac sign have to do with it? Extragalactic astrophysicist Sabrina Stierwalt joins us to talk about the myths of planet constellations and outer space.