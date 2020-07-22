The rise of the Qanon conspiracy theory
Guests: Alex Kaplan, Daniel Jolley
The expansive conspiracy theory Qanon has been gaining influence over the past few years, and now it’s gaining popularity in the Republican Party, with GOP candidates espousing its unfounded claims. President Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn recently posted a video of him and his family taking an oath to Qanon as well. Today on the show we’ll hear about how the conspiracy theory developed and the political candidates who ascribe to it. Our guests will be ALEX KAPLAN, senior researcher for Media Matters, and DANIEL JOLLEY, a psychologist at Northumbira University who examines the thinking that leads people to believe in conspiracy theories.