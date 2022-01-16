The Regional Roundup – January 17th

Today, as we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are joined by KAREN ASPER JORDAN, President of the Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters. She was one of the original demonstrators to stand against the segregation of Girard College in 1965 and met Dr. King when he spoke at the Philadelphia protests that year. We’ll discuss the history of the school, Dr. King’s speech that day and the legacy of the Freedom Fighters in our city.

We’ll also revisit our segment with ETHAN DEMME, who wrote a letter denouncing his own Republican party to become the Pennsylvania chair of the Serve America Movement party, a group trying to get independent candidates elected to local office.

And, we take a look back at our discussion with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Psychiatrist-in-Chief DR. TAMI BENTON on the national shortage of inpatient facilities for at-risk children struggling with mental illness.