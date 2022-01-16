The Regional Roundup – January 17th

Air Date: January 17, 2022 10:00 am
A line of police stands in front of a platform from which Dr. Martin Luther King speaks during a mass meeting in front of Girard College in Philadelphia on Aug. 4, 1965. Dr. King said the wall surrounding the school was a symbol of evil and called for continued efforts to integrate the school. (AP Photo)

A line of police stands in front of a platform from which Dr. Martin Luther King speaks during a mass meeting in front of Girard College in Philadelphia on Aug. 4, 1965. Dr. King said the wall surrounding the school was a symbol of evil and called for continued efforts to integrate the school. (AP Photo)

Today, as we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are joined by KAREN ASPER JORDAN, President of the Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters. She was one of the original demonstrators to stand against the segregation of Girard College in 1965 and met Dr. King when he spoke at the Philadelphia protests that year. We’ll discuss the history of the school, Dr. King’s speech that day and the legacy of the Freedom Fighters in our city.

We’ll also revisit our segment with ETHAN DEMME, who wrote a letter denouncing his own Republican party to become the Pennsylvania chair of the Serve America Movement party, a group trying to get independent candidates elected to local office.

And, we take a look back at our discussion with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Psychiatrist-in-Chief DR. TAMI BENTON on the national shortage of inpatient facilities for at-risk children struggling with mental illness.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate