The Regional Roundup: July 25, 2022

The Covid-19 BA.5 variant is the virus’ most contagious strain yet, and while it’s leading to a significant increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low—especially when compared to severe illness during the height of the pandemic. With most Americans no longer social distancing, and many choosing to forgo masks, what precautions should we take, and will we need another vaccination? We’ll talk with Children’s Hospital expert Dr. Paul Offit, who’s a member of the FDA’s Covid-19 Vaccine advisory panel. (@DrPaulOffit)

Some New Jersey activists, attorneys and politicians with opposing political views have come together to fight for a “moderate party” after being turned off by what they call far-left and far-right options. We’ll talk with one former Republican organizer Richard Wolfe and Protect Democracy attorney Beau Tremitiere (@btremitiere) about giving voters more party options and a stronger voice.

The extreme heat impacting the world has spread to our region with temperatures in the high 90s. New research from Penn State University asks how much heat we can really stand before our core temperature starts to rise. Scholar Tony Wolf (@tony__wolf) will join us to talk about the study. We’ll also get some important information about staying cool and safe as we get through heatwaves with Dr. Delana Wardlaw, a family medicine practitioner at Temple Health. (@TempleHealth)