The primary and the pandemic
Guests: Will Bunch, Eddie Glaude Jr.
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly complicated the race for President. Public and media attention has dramatically shifted from the primaries and some states continued with voting despite governments discouraging public gatherings, while others are scrambling to figure out how to delay voting. Today on the show, we’re going to talk about the primary in the midst of a public health crisis, Sunday’s debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, what Tuesday’s results and turnout says about the remainder of the race. Joining us is EDDIE GLAUDE, Jr., professor of African American studies at Princeton University, and WILL BUNCH, national opinion columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer.