The Coronavirus Pandemic

Updates on the state of the outbreak.

Latest news
The primary and the pandemic

Air Date: March 18, 2020 10:00 am
Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Guests: Will Bunch, Eddie Glaude Jr. 
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly complicated the race for President. Public and media attention has dramatically shifted from the primaries and some states continued with voting despite governments discouraging public gatherings, while others are scrambling to figure out how to delay voting. Today on the show, we’re going to talk about the primary in the midst of a public health crisis, Sunday’s debate between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, what Tuesday’s results and turnout says about the remainder of the race. Joining us is EDDIE GLAUDE, Jr., professor of African American studies at Princeton University, and WILL BUNCH, national opinion columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer. 

