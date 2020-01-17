The Making of Anansi and the Great Light

On Stage At Curtis takes you inside the making of the world premiere of Anansi and the Great Light, a children’s opera composed by Nick DiBerardino in collaboration with students from Girard College.

This special episode of On Stage At Curtis follows the process of making a new children’s opera, Anansi and the Great Light based on the folktale “Anansi and the Spider.” Girard College, a 1st through 12th grade boarding school located in the heart of North Philadelphia and the Curtis Institute of Music collaborated on this Curtis Community Artist Fellowship project. Nick DiBerardino, composer; Kanika Ambrose, librettist; Lindsey Reynolds, soprano (Afia); Sophia Maekawa, mezzo-soprano (Esi); Aaron Crouch, tenor (Anansi); Curtis Chamber Ensemble with Yuwon Kim, conductor; Tyrone Bowman, costumes and playing “Nyame” (The God of All Things) the Girard College Junior Cavalier Choir, Paul Eaton, Director.