    The Making of Anansi and the Great Light

    Air Date: January 17, 2020

    On Stage At Curtis takes you inside the making of the world premiere of Anansi and the Great Light, a children’s opera composed by Nick DiBerardino in collaboration with students from Girard College.

    This special episode of On Stage At Curtis follows the process of making a new children’s opera, Anansi and the Great Light based on the folktale “Anansi and the Spider.” Girard College, a 1st through 12th grade boarding school located in the heart of North Philadelphia and the Curtis Institute of Music collaborated on this Curtis Community Artist Fellowship project. Nick DiBerardino, composer; Kanika Ambrose, librettist; Lindsey Reynolds, soprano (Afia); Sophia Maekawa, mezzo-soprano (Esi); Aaron Crouch, tenor (Anansi); Curtis Chamber Ensemble with Yuwon Kim, conductor; Tyrone Bowman, costumes and playing “Nyame” (The God of All Things) the Girard College Junior Cavalier Choir, Paul Eaton, Director.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate