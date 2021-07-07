Preview: The God Committee
Kelsey Grammer & Julia Stiles talk with Patrick Stoner about their personal trauma playing doctors who must decide who gets a lifesaving transplant and who doesn’t.
The Takeaway is the national news program that delivers the news and analysis you need. The program invites listeners to learn more and be part of the American conversation on-air and online.
Kelsey Grammer & Julia Stiles talk with Patrick Stoner about their personal trauma playing doctors who must decide who gets a lifesaving transplant and who doesn’t.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal