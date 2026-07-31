The Future of Pain Relief: Managing Chronic Pain, Laughing Gas, and Safer Opioids
Exploring new research on the causes of — and potential solutions to — different kinds of pain.Listen 49:34
Millions of people in the U.S. live with chronic pain. For some, it’s a daily annoyance; for others, it can be so severe that they find themselves unable to work, see friends, or even get out of bed. Many patients have spent a lot of time and money trying to pinpoint the exact cause of their pain, or to find relief through surgery. But pain is complicated and usually impacted by more than one factor. It’s deeply connected to our memory and emotions, and affected by our diet, stress levels, and mood. Pain researchers are learning more about the complicated constellation of factors that can improve or worsen pain.
On this episode, we take a look at new ways to approach pain. We explore the role our psychology and emotions play in how we feel pain, and how to combat it; find out why nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, is making its way into maternity wards; and learn about emerging research that could reduce the addictive properties of opioids.
SHOW NOTES:
- We often think of pain as a physical ailment — but newer research shows that pain has as much to do with our brains as it does our bodies. We talk with pain researcher and psychologist Rachel Zoffness about how emotions shape — and construct — our experience of pain, and how identifying the unique biopsychosocial factors contributing to pain can ultimately help patients overcome it. Her new book is “Tell Me Where It Hurts: The New Science of Pain and How to Heal.“
- Giving birth is one of the most painful things many people will experience — which is why a majority of expectant mothers choose epidurals, IV opioids, or both to manage their pain. But recently, another option has been making its way into the delivery room— nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. Reporter Andrew Stelzer explains how N02 stacks up against its competitors, and why a growing number hospitals in the U.S. are offering it as an option.
- Opioids work well on all kinds of pain — but, as the last few decades have shown, they also pose a severe risk of addiction. We talk with neuroscientist and addiction researcher Anjali Rajadhyaksha about a recent discovery that could make opioids safer.
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