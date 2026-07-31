The Future of Pain Relief: Managing Chronic Pain, Laughing Gas, and Safer Opioids

Millions of people in the U.S. live with chronic pain. For some, it’s a daily annoyance; for others, it can be so severe that they find themselves unable to work, see friends, or even get out of bed. Many patients have spent a lot of time and money trying to pinpoint the exact cause of their pain, or to find relief through surgery. But pain is complicated and usually impacted by more than one factor. It’s deeply connected to our memory and emotions, and affected by our diet, stress levels, and mood. Pain researchers are learning more about the complicated constellation of factors that can improve or worsen pain.

On this episode, we take a look at new ways to approach pain. We explore the role our psychology and emotions play in how we feel pain, and how to combat it; find out why nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, is making its way into maternity wards; and learn about emerging research that could reduce the addictive properties of opioids.