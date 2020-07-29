The coming unemployment and eviction crisis

Guests: Lavar Edmonds, Jeff Stein, Michele Evermore

The worst economic effects of the coronavirus and the resulting shutdowns might still be ahead. Evictions are projected to increase as the federal eviction moratorium expires. We’ll talk with The Princeton University Eviction Lab’s LAVAR EDMONDS about what an eviction crisis would look like, and the ways the federal and local governments could help those in need. And, as the $600 a month unemployment assistance expires, we’ll examine the GOP’s new relief bill, it’s likelihood to pass, and what all means for those who are without employment. We’re joined by Washington Post economics reporter JEFF STEIN, and senior policy analyst with the National Employment Law Project, MICHELE EVERMORE.