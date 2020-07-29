Coronavirus Pandemic

The coming unemployment and eviction crisis

Air Date: July 30, 2020 10:00 am
(BackyardProductions/BigStock)

(BackyardProductions/BigStock)

Guests: Lavar Edmonds, Jeff Stein, Michele Evermore

The worst economic effects of the coronavirus and the resulting shutdowns might still be ahead. Evictions are projected to increase as the federal eviction moratorium expires. We’ll talk with The Princeton University Eviction Lab’s LAVAR EDMONDS about what an eviction crisis would look like, and the ways the federal and local governments could help those in need. And, as the $600 a month unemployment assistance expires, we’ll examine the GOP’s new relief bill, it’s likelihood to pass, and what all means for those who are without employment.  We’re joined by Washington Post economics reporter JEFF STEIN, and senior policy analyst with the National Employment Law Project, MICHELE EVERMORE.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate