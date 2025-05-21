    MOVE Bombing @40

    Episode 2: The city that bombed itself

    Air Date: May 21, 2025
    The shocking end to a contentious standoff between police and MOVE, a controversial back-to-nature group, resulted in an aerial bomb dropped by police on 6221 Osage Avenue in Philadelphia on May 13, 1985. A fire ensued, 11 lives were lost, 61 families were displaced, dozens of rowhomes were destroyed by the fire and the soul of the community was shattered.

