The Cello Speaks

Cellist Young In Na, from Seoul, South Korea was fourteen when she started at the Curtis Institute of Music. She begins her graduation recital with Schumann’s Fünf Stücke im Volkston, Op. 102 and end with the very first piece she ever played at Curtis, David Popper’s Fantasie über Kleinrussische Lieder, Op. 43.

Schumann: Fünf Stücke im Volkston, Op. 102

Young In Na, cello;Taek Gi Lee, piano

Fünf Stücke im Volkston, Op. 102 (Five Pieces in the Popular Style) were written by Schumann in 1849. One could describe the Volkston pieces as rich in texture and warm. The movements are Vanitas vanitatum: Mit Humor; Langsam;

Nicht schnell, mit viel Ton zu spielen; Nicht zu rasch and Stark und markirt.

David Popper: Fantasie über Kleinrussische Lieder, Op. 43

Young In Na, cello; Taek Gi Lee, piano

This charming piece, Fantasie über Kleinrussische Lieder (Fantasy on little Russian songs) composed by David Popper was Young In’s favorite piece to play when she was younger. This piece is unfamiliar to most people.